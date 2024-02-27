Temporary homeless accommodation charges in Glasgow to rise by more than 6% in April

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Meanwhile a separate weekly charge for hostels including the Chara Centre, Elder Street, James McLean, Rodney Street, Maxwell Drive and Portman Street will be set at £408.31 – both an increase of 6.6%.

Since there has been no increase in the number of temporary furnished flats made available by registered social landlords, it is estimated that the number of homeless units generating income is 1676.

Tackling homelessness requires more than hand-wringing from politicians (Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA)

Glasgow’s Health and Social Care Partnership (HSCP) is able to offer temporary accommodation to people who have nowhere to stay, or who are not able to stay in their own home and are eligible for homelessness assistance.

Throughout the city there are different types of temporary accommodation including assessment centres, temporary furnished flats, supported and Bed and Breakfast type accommodation.

A spokesperson for Glasgow’s HSCP said: “The local authority has a statutory duty under section 29 of the Housing (Scotland) Act 1987 to provide emergency accommodation to households where it has a reason to believe that they are homeless.

“Our Homelessness Services utilise a range of accommodation resources in order that people can access emergency accommodation at the point of need.

“The council is permitted to make a reasonable charge for the provision of temporary homeless accommodation. Rent charges are set by the council committee each year.

“When setting the rental charge for homeless accommodation the council has regard to the Homelessness Code of Guidance 2019. However, the guiding principle adopted by the council in setting the charge per unit is to set a charge which reflects the cost to the council in providing interim homeless accommodation.