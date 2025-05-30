Ten neighbourhoods in Glasgow are set to see fireworks ban

Ten Glasgow areas are set to have a fireworks ban following a consultation if the bids are successful.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Applications have been made to turn Woodlands Park, Gartcraig, Crossmyloof, Robroyston, Drumchapel, Broomhouse, Ibrox, Yoker, North Kelvin and Govanhill into firework control zones.

If successful it would mean it would be illegal to set off fireworks in gardens or on any private or public land in certain designated areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

People would still be able to go to officially organised firework displays but it would be illegal to set them off at home under new rules.

Glasgow City Council is inviting people to have their say on the proposed zones before June 18 by taking part in a survey.

The council said residents’ “feedback is important” and the purpose of the survey is to gather “opinions and preferences” on the implementation of a firework control zone. Responses will contribute to the decision.

Contributed

The council consultation said: “The Fireworks and Pyrotechnic Articles (Scotland) Act 2022 gives councils a new discretionary power to introduce Firework Control Zones (FCZ).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We as the Council will oversee the process which will facilitate the designation of Firework Control Zones within the City. This is now the formal consultation process as stated in the guidance for consultation on FCZ.”

To take part in the survey visit: glasgow.gov.uk/consultations.