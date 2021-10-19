Tesco opens its first checkout-free convenience store in London - is Glasgow next?

Tesco has opened its first cashierless store in the heart of central London which allows customers to shop without having to scan a product, but will there be any in Glasgow?

The supermarket giant has converted its store in High Holborn to checkout-free through using a new technology called GetGo.

Following the likes of Amazon, who use a similar format in their three ‘just walk out’ grocery stores that opened in London - as well as Aldi, which launched a till-free shop last month.

Customers will need to scan a QR code using their mobile phones, which allows them to pick up the items they need and walk straight back out.

Due to a “combination of cameras and weight sensors” that would establish what a customer had picked up, they would be charged through the Tesco.com app as soon as they left the store.

There will be a separate exit for those wishing to purchase age-restricted products where staff will check ID.

Staffing at the High Holburn store will not be affected, with Tesco confirming that they will continue to employ 22 workers in-line with other convenience stores.

Are there going to be any checkout-free Tesco stores in Glasgow ?

Kevin Tindall, the managing director of Tesco Convenience, said: "We are constantly looking for ways to improve the shopping experience and our latest innovation offers a seamless checkout for customers on the go, helping them to save a bit more time.