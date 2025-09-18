Texas-based sandwich shop announces Scottish debut with Glasgow store

A Texan sandwich brand will make its Scottish debut in Edinburgh and Glasgow.

Which Wich has announced that it has found new franchise partners in Edinburgh and Glasgow - with the new branches the first in Scotland.

The new openings are part of ambitious plans to open 30 new UK stores in the next three years. Which Wich recently announced its first Welsh multi-unit franchise partner in Breaking Brands Management Ltd.

Rami Awada, UK master franchisee, said: “Edinburgh and Glasgow have thriving food scenes and strong demand for innovative fast-casual concepts. Our new partners saw the potential immediately and we’re actively seeking more franchisees who recognize the power of our proven model to drive strong sales and repeat traffic.”

Which Wich Superior Sandwiches storefront in London. The new scottish stores are part of a plan to open 30 branches in the UK. | Wich Wich Superior Sandwiches

Offering fully customisable Texan sandwiches, it opened in 2003 in Dallas, Texas. It now operates 230 stores across the US. The first UK store was opened in London in 2018. The brand was ranked by Forbes as #6 out of more than 3,000 food chains for ‘Best Franchises in America’.

The brand has won a number of awards both globally and in the UK - including NRN’s Hot Concepts Award and Fast Casual’s Most Unique and Innovative Brand. It most recently scooped the Sammies at the British Sandwich and Food To Go Awards.

There has been no indication where the Glasgow store will open in the city - with the exact date of opening yet to be announced.

Which Wich is still seeking a number of franchisees across the UK.

It is the latest US-based fast food brand to expand its growth in Glasgow. In March, Wendy’s announced it would open its first Scottish store in Glasgow. Chicken shop Popeye’s has also opened four stores in the Greater Glasgow area in recent times.