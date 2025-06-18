The University of Glasgow today awarded honorary degrees to eight individuals in recognition of their achievements in the fields of arts, politics, business, humanities and science.

Among the recipients were musician Sharleen Spiteri; political scientist Professor Sir John Curtice; author and journalist Sally Magnusson; and broadcaster Kirsty Young.

Other recipients include: Professor Dame Diane Coyle, Co-Director, Bennett Institute for Public Policy, University of Cambridge; Professor Michael Ortiz, Frank and Ora Lee Marble Professor of Aeronautics and Mechanical Engineering, California Institute of Technology; Dr Clark McGinn, Financier and Robert Burns Scholar; and Dr Gerry Rice, Director of Communications, International Monetary Fund.

The eight were recognised at the Commemoration Day ceremony, which marks the foundation of the University in 1451.

Sharleen Spiteri said: “I have just received my Honorary Doctorate of Music, which I have to say, I am very proud to have received.

“I keep feeling that at some point they’re going to rumble me and say, oh, God, we’ve got the wrong person. It’s not you. You’re not allowed in here. For me, receiving it here at Glasgow University, I grew up in Finnieston on Minerva Street and so this is my stomping ground.

“And to be honest, you never, ever imagined when you start out in any path you choose to get down, that you will end up receiving something like this, which is such a wonderful honour from such a wonderful university as well.”

Professor Sir John Curtice added: “It’s a great delight to receive an honorary degree from the university. It is a rare accolade, and I appreciate the university for having awarded it to me.

“In a sense, it’s a recognition or a celebration of the fact that I have been able to work with Glasgow University over a number of years. And the fact that although I’m a member of a different, somewhat rival institution on the other side of the city, it’s been perfectly willing to allow me to work, or to be involved in some of the work of this institution as well.

“I’ve lived in Glasgow and been working here now for almost 40 years – it’s the city of my adulthood. So being recognised by the city that I've adopted, during my lifetime is clearly something that's particularly valued and recognised.”

Sally Magnusson said: “I'm absolutely thrilled to have got this wonderful doctorate, from the University of Glasgow today. It has been a real thrill for me to discover what the inside of this lovely university is like, and to be part of its history is tremendous. Centuries and centuries of history and beauty and learning - it’s fantastic!”

Kirsty Young added: “Being given this honorary degree by the University of Glasgow means more than I can probably put into words. That's because although I have lived and worked elsewhere for decades now, I am only and ever a Glaswegian. And so, there couldn't be a greater honour for me in terms of, the university that's bestowing, the degree on me. This is where I was born. It's where I had my first job. It's where my parents, my grandparents, my great-grandparents are from. It means a phenomenal amount to me.”

Honorary degrees will also be awarded to a host of recipients during the University’s summer and winter graduation ceremonies.