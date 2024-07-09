In Pictures: The Golden Z and radical plans to transform Glasgow city centre

Glasgow City Council’s has a vision for the heart of the city - Sauchiehall, Buchanan and Argyle streets. There is a need to “rebalance the city core”, the comprehensive plan suggests, as it is under “clear stress from the closures of department stores, devastating fires, the retreat of national chains and the acceleration of change brought on by the covid pandemic”.

Increased home working “denies the city centre the lifeblood of workers previously relied on for the success of shops, restaurants and bars”.

In response, the Vision for the ‘Golden Z’ has been developed, which sets out proposals to create a greater mix of uses on key streets, including more residential — supporting a policy to double the city centre population by 2035.

Cllr Angus Millar, SNP, the council’s convener for city centre recovery, said the vision aims to “ensure buildings, sites and spaces in the area are fully used to contribute to its attractiveness as a place for everyone who uses it to live, work, visit and invest in”.

1 . Golden Z More city centre living is a key focus of the vision for the Golden Z, particularly increased use of the upper levels of existing buildings. Potential to provide over 1,300 homes is identified in the plan. Office use will also be considered for upper floors, with the document adding there is "growing demand for 'smaller but better' characterful office space".

2 . Golden Z The document acknowledges Glasgow has a "healthy evening and weekend economy", as footfall within the city centre is "now exceeding the levels witnessed in 2019". However, it adds the 'Golden Z' should have "a more prominent role within the night life of the city centre". Recommendations include enhancing Glasgow's reputation as a 'City of Music' through the "potential introduction of new venues such as a replacement for the ABC and a Scottish Music Hall of Fame".

3 . Golden Z Plans to redevelop both Buchanan Galleries and the St Enoch's are already being progressed by the owners of the two shopping centres. The retail offer should be diversified, with more "local independent retailers", the vision adds. It is proposed that the council works with education establishments to respond to the need for student accommodation in the city centre, as there is an "acute shortage".

4 . Golden Z With long-term vacancies, such as the BHS and Victoria's nightclub sites, continuing to "blight large sections of the 'Golden Z'", the vision adds "direct intervention" is needed from the council. It is hoped that "collaboration with the private sector" can unlock key sites.