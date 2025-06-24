The Mitchell Library: A virtual tour around one of Glasgow's best loved buildings

4 . Mitchell Library

There is a large bust dedicated to Stephen Mitchell who was the founder of the Mitchell Library. Mitchell died in 1874 and bequeathed the bulk of his estate to “form the nucleus of a fund for the establishment and endowment of a large public library in Glasgow, with all the modern accessories connected therewith.” The total sum amounted to £70,000 – around £6.5 million in today’s money. | Paul Gallagher