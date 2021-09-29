The number of Covid deaths in Glasgow since ‘freedom day’

Scotland eased most restrictions on 9 August, here’s how Glasgow has been affected by that.

The city of Glasgow recorded 75 deaths within 28 days of a positive Covid-19 test, between 9 August - 25 September. That’s 15 per cent of deaths at this time and a rate of 11.8 per 100,000 of the population.

How does Glasgow compare with the rest of Scotland?

Scotland reopened the latest out of the four nations in the UK. Since 9 August the country has recorded 503 deaths, a rate of 9.2 per 100,000 of the population.

The Scottish Borders has the highest death rate in the country, recording 22 deaths and a rate of 19.1 per 100,000 of the population.

What about the rest of the UK?

The North East of England has seen a death rate almost three times higher than other parts of England in the 71 days since restrictions lifted on Freedom Day, analysis by NationalWorld reveals.

The latest UK Government figures show there have been 5,892 deaths in England since the country reopened on 19 July, a rate of 10.4 per 100,000 people.