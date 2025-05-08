Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A two-part BBC documentary series tells the story of Baroness Mone of Mayfair, the millionaire lingerie entrepreneur, who is now embroiled in a PPE scandal which broke in the aftermath of the pandemic.

Michelle Mone’s rise from Glasgow’s disadvantaged East End to the upper echelons of the British Establishment is to be told in a new BBC documentary.The series hears from many of those who witnessed her rise and fall, including former colleagues, advisors, and journalists. The first episode - Rise - turns the spotlight on Michelle Mone’s early life in Glasgow, her breakthrough into the world of business and how she established herself as a celebrity entrepreneur.

She left school aged 15 without any qualifications but with a determination to earn money and succeed in business. After working in a fruit shop she became a model, including a stint as a ring girl in boxing contests, before creating the lingerie company MJM and launching Ultimo, a new type of push-up bra.

Ruthlessly exploiting the 90s preoccupation with cleavage – it was the age of the iconic Hello Boys advert with Eva Herzigova – and through clever promotion, Michelle made Ultimo a hit, getting the bra into department stores like Selfridges.

In 2004, Michelle pulled off a brilliant – if brutal – PR coup. For two years, model Penny Lancaster had been the face of Ultimo. Penny was partner of Rod Stewart, and she and Michelle had become friends. Then Michelle replaced her with Rod’s ex-wife, supermodel Rachel Hunter.

On the advice of fellow Scottish entrepreneur Tom Hunter, Michelle had brought in high profile mentor Ted Anders from the United States, to help her and husband and co-director Michael, deal with the pressure of a rapidly expanding business.He gives the inside track on Michelle Mone’s whirlwind success and the pressures which arose in the company and in the couple’s home life.

Other contributors include PR chief Jack Irvine, who helped boost the firm’s profile in the early days before parting company after a falling out, and journalists in Scotland who covered Michelle Mone’s early publicity coups. The programme also features the testimonies of former employees who shed light on the working culture during the rise of MJM International. The second episode tells the story of Michelle Mone’s elevation to the House of Lords and the on-going controversy around her links to a business which was awarded a PPE contract through the so-called ‘VIP fast lane’ during the pandemic.

The first episode of The Rise and Fall of Michelle Mone will be broadcast on BBC Scotland on Monday, 26 May, 2025.