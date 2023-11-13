The Smile announce March 2024 European tour including Glasgow gig

The band will perform at the SEC Armadillo next spring

The Smile have announced a headline European tour for March 2024, including UK dates in London, Manchester and Glasgow. The tour dates go on sale at 9am UK time on Friday November, 17.

The Smile have also revealed details of their brand-new album Wall Of Eyes, set for release on 26th January on XL Recordings. The band have also shared the title track from the album “Wall Of Eyes,” which is accompanied by a music video directed by Paul Thomas Anderson.

The new album, which was recorded between Oxford and Abbey Road Studios, is produced and mixed by previous collaborator Sam Petts-Davies and features string arrangements by the London Contemporary Orchestra.