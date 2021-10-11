Theme park dubbed ‘UK’s Disneyland’ finally set to begin construction in 2022

The London Resort is set to begin construction. This announcement is long awaited after the plans to build the theme park were originally announced in 2012.

Credit: The London Resort

Almost ten years after the initial announcement, the project dubbed ‘UK’s Disneyland’ is set to begin construction next year, when the planning application is expected to be approved.

The project that is set to cost £3.5 billion will encompass houses, hotels, shopping districts and a theme park. And the construction of the theme park will take place across a humongous 29.5 hectares of land in Swanscombe, Kent.

The project is the first theme park of it’s kind to be built in Europe since Disneyland Paris was opened in 1992.

The park’s CEO PY Gerbeau released a statement regarding the long awaited update: “To all the naysayers and doom-mongers the London Resort is going ahead, as planned.

“It is a day to celebrate British innovation and technological wizards. We will be the first theme park across Europe to be built from scratch in nearly 30 years.”

The resort will also be around three times bigger than any theme park currently in the UK with ‘multiple lands’ being available with different themes.

The park is expected to open by 2024, however, no specific date has been set as of yet.