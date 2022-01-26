This is how much each Glasgow MP cost the taxpayer in 2020-21

New figures show how much each MP cost the taxpayer.

Glasgow South

Glasgow South MP Stewart McDonald cost the taxpayer around £206,000 last year, new figures reveal.

Figures from the Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority show the Scottish National Party MP’s total business costs for the 2020-21 financial year were £205,815.17.

The MP’s costs were down from £208,343.24 the year before, but above the average for all Members of Parliament, of £203,880.

By comparison, Darren Henry, a Conservative MP for Broxtowe in England, had costs of £280,900 last year, while Philip Hollobone, the member for Kettering, also in England, had just £80,700.

Stewart McDonald, who was elected in May 2015, spent £174,200 on office running costs in 2020-21, including £156,600 on staff wages and £17,500 on other office expenditures.

And he spent £23,000 of his accommodation budget (of £23,000), and a further £8,100 on travel and subsistence.

The total costs of MPs last year rose by 4%, to £132.5 million, with almost £300,000 going on hotel claims for just 49 members.

Business costs are the essential costs incurred by MPs while carrying out their parliamentary duties including staffing, office costs and travel.

MPs cannot claim for personal costs, such as food and drink, during their normal working day, and all claims must be compliant with IPSA rules and accompanied by evidence.

IPSA’s chairman, Richard Lloyd, said compliance with the rules was at 99.7% last year.

He added: “By far the largest area of spending is to pay for the salaries of MPs’ staff.

“In the last financial year MPs and their staff changed how they work to provide their constituents with a service during the pandemic.

“We enabled MPs’ staff to work from home, while the amount spent on parliamentary business travel fell to reflect different working patterns.”

The IPSA figures also reveal the 157 individual claims made by Stewart McDonald in 2020-21, with the most expensive single claim being for staff payroll – £139,528.59.

At the other end of the scale, the smallest one-off expense the 35-year-old claimed was £1.00 for ctm rail booking fee.

The average cost of an MP was up 29%, from £158,103, in 2019-20.

Kit Malthouse was the most expensive MP attending the Cabinet in 2020-21, with total costs of £244,312.

This was compared to £178,406 for Prime Minister Boris Johnson and £168,109 for Sir Keir Starmer.

John O’Connell, chief executive of the TaxPayers’ Alliance, said: “It’s important MPs have the resources to do their jobs, but many taxpayers will be worried about the soaring cost of politics.

“The electorate expects politicians to stay grounded and keep costs under control, particularly given the Covid pandemic saw many MPs and their staff work from home.

“With taxpayers facing a cost of living crisis, politicians should be doing their utmost to keep their spending down.”

MPs’ costs are usually broken down into dozens of categories, with staff pay almost always the largest expense.

Stewart McDonald’s five largest types of costs were:

1) Payroll – costing £139,528.59

2) Rent – £25,927.00

3) Pooled Staffing Services – £11,100.00

4) Bought-in services – £6,040.00

5) Rail – £3,821.10

He also spent £935.01 on a working from home allowance.

Glasgow North

The Glasgow North MP is among the most expensive in Scotland.

Glasgow North MP Patrick Grady claimed more in business costs and expenses than most MPs in Scotland last year, new figures reveal, costing the taxpayer around £249,000 last year.

Figures from the Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority show the Scottish National Party MP’s total business costs for the 2020-21 financial year were £249,168.18.

The Glasgow North MP’s costs were up from £215,581.76 the year before, and were one of the highest of all members of parliament in Scotland.

By comparison, Philip Hollobone, a Conservative MP for Kettering in England, had costs of just £80,700 last year, while Darren Henry, the member for Broxtowe, also in England, had £280,900.

The average across the UK was £203,880.

Patrick Grady, who was elected in May 2015, spent £219,500 on office running costs in 2020-21, including £191,800 on staff wages and £27,700 on other office expenditures.

And he spent £21,900 of his accommodation budget (of £23,000), and a further £7,700 on travel and subsistence.

The IPSA figures also reveal the 323 individual claims made by Patrick Grady in 2020-21, with the most expensive single claim being for staff payroll – £186,235.15.

At the other end of the scale, the smallest one-off expense the 41-year-old claimed was 47p for postage and couriers.

MPs’ costs are usually broken down into dozens of categories, with staff pay almost always the largest expense.

Patrick Grady’s five largest types of costs were:

1) Payroll – costing £186,235.15

2) Rent – £26,995.86

3) Pooled Staffing Services – £11,100.00

4) Rail – £6,455.50

5) Equipment - purchase – £3,392.00

He also spent £1,766.41 on a working from home allowance.

Glasgow East

Glasgow East MP David Linden cost the taxpayer around £238,000 last year, new figures reveal.

Figures from the Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority show the Scottish National Party MP’s total business costs for the 2020-21 financial year were £237,739.09.

The MP’s costs were up from £233,097.48 the year before, and well above the average for all Members of Parliament, of £203,880.

By comparison, Darren Henry, a Conservative MP for Broxtowe in England, had costs of £280,900 last year, while Philip Hollobone, the member for Kettering, also in England, had just £80,700.

David Linden, who was elected in June 2017, spent £202,600 on office running costs in 2020-21, including £179,800 on staff wages and £22,800 on other office expenditures.

And he spent £26,800 of his accommodation budget (of £33,900), and a further £8,400 on travel and subsistence.

The IPSA figures also reveal the 307 individual claims made by David Linden in 2020-21, with the most expensive single claim being for staff payroll – £174,222.70.

At the other end of the scale, the smallest one-off expense the 31-year-old claimed was 28p for utilities. Additional information said this was for “Water”.

MPs’ costs are usually broken down into dozens of categories, with staff pay almost always the largest expense.

David Linden’s five largest types of costs were:

1) Payroll – costing £174,222.70

2) Rent – £31,206.10

3) Pooled Staffing Services – £11,100.00

4) Rail – £4,674.35

5) Equipment - purchase – £3,659.95

He also spent £1,966.55 on a working from home allowance.

Glasgow South West

Glasgow South West MP Chris Stephens cost the taxpayer around £227,000 last year, new figures reveal.

Figures from the Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority show the Scottish National Party MP’s total business costs for the 2020-21 financial year were £226,555.48.

The MP’s costs were up from £217,971.61 the year before, and well above the average for all Members of Parliament, of £203,880.

By comparison, Darren Henry, a Conservative MP for Broxtowe in England, had costs of £280,900 last year, while Philip Hollobone, the member for Kettering, also in England, had just £80,700.

Chris Stephens, who was elected in May 2015, spent £195,500 on office running costs in 2020-21, including £175,500 on staff wages and £20,100 on other office expenditures.

And he spent £22,800 of his accommodation budget (of £23,000), and a further £8,200 on travel and subsistence.

The IPSA figures also reveal the 89 individual claims made by Chris Stephens in 2020-21, with the most expensive single claim being for staff payroll – £164,350.39.

At the other end of the scale, the smallest one-off expense the 48-year-old claimed was 72p for car mileage.

MPs’ costs are usually broken down into dozens of categories, with staff pay almost always the largest expense.

Chris Stephens’s five largest types of costs were:

1) Payroll – costing £164,350.39

2) Rent – £31,563.85

3) Pooled Staffing Services – £11,100.00

4) Rail – £2,895.50

5) Working From Home Allowance – £1,934.73

Glasgow North East

Glasgow North East MP Anne McLaughlin cost the taxpayer around £222,000 last year, new figures reveal.

Figures from the Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority show the Scottish National Party MP’s total business costs for the 2020-21 financial year were £222,479.62.

The MP’s costs were up from £44,683.48 the year before, and above the average for all Members of Parliament, of £203,880.

By comparison, Darren Henry, a Conservative MP for Broxtowe in England, had costs of £280,900 last year, while Philip Hollobone, the member for Kettering, also in England, had just £80,700.

Anne McLaughlin, who was elected in December 2019, spent £206,600 on office running costs in 2020-21, including £173,100 on staff wages and £33,500 on other office expenditures.

And she spent all of her accommodation budget (£13,700), and a further £2,100 on travel and subsistence.

The IPSA figures also reveal the 106 individual claims made by Anne McLaughlin in 2020-21, with the most expensive single claim being for staff payroll – £152,782.67.

At the other end of the scale, the smallest one-off expense the 55-year-old claimed was £1.00 for ctm rail booking fee.

MPs’ costs are usually broken down into dozens of categories, with staff pay almost always the largest expense.

Anne McLaughlin’s five largest types of costs were:

1) Payroll – costing £152,782.67

2) Rent – £26,110.91

3) Pooled Staffing Services – £11,100.00

4) Bought-in services – £10,437.00

5) Equipment - purchase – £7,932.04

She also spent £2,205.62 on a working from home allowance.

Glasgow North West

Glasgow North West MP Carol Monaghan cost the taxpayer around £188,000 last year, new figures reveal.

Figures from the Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority show the Scottish National Party MP’s total business costs for the 2020-21 financial year were £187,566.99.

The MP’s costs were down from £205,429.76 the year before, and below the average for all Members of Parliament, of £203,880.

By comparison, Darren Henry, a Conservative MP for Broxtowe in England, had costs of £280,900 last year, while Philip Hollobone, the member for Kettering, also in England, had just £80,700.

Carol Monaghan, who was elected in May 2015, spent £185,200 on office running costs in 2020-21, including £160,400 on staff wages and £24,700 on other office expenditures.

And she spent all of her accommodation budget (£1,200), and a further £1,200 on travel and subsistence.

The IPSA figures also reveal the 116 individual claims made by Carol Monaghan in 2020-21, with the most expensive single claim being for staff payroll – £149,364.13.

At the other end of the scale, the smallest one-off expense the 49-year-old claimed was £1.35 for car mileage.

MPs’ costs are usually broken down into dozens of categories, with staff pay almost always the largest expense.

Carol Monaghan’s five largest types of costs were:

1) Payroll – costing £149,364.13

2) Rent – £13,200.00

3) Pooled Staffing Services – £11,100.00

4) Utilities – £2,827.57

5) Hotel - London – £1,892.00

She also spent £1,370.24 on a working from home allowance.

Glasgow Central

Glasgow Central MP Alison Thewliss cost the taxpayer around £213,000 last year, new figures reveal.

Figures from the Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority show the Scottish National Party MP’s total business costs for the 2020-21 financial year were £213,449.55.

The MP’s costs were down from £232,989.93 the year before, but above the average for all Members of Parliament, of £203,880.

By comparison, Darren Henry, a Conservative MP for Broxtowe in England, had costs of £280,900 last year, while Philip Hollobone, the member for Kettering, also in England, had just £80,700.

Alison Thewliss, who was elected in May 2015, spent £182,700 on office running costs in 2020-21, including £153,600 on staff wages and £29,100 on other office expenditures.

And she spent £25,300 of her accommodation budget (of £33,900), and a further £5,500 on travel and subsistence.

The IPSA figures also reveal the 142 individual claims made by Alison Thewliss in 2020-21, with the most expensive single claim being for staff payroll – £142,504.62.

At the other end of the scale, the smallest one-off expense the 39-year-old claimed was £1.00 for ctm rail booking fee.

MPs’ costs are usually broken down into dozens of categories, with staff pay almost always the largest expense.

Alison Thewliss’s five largest types of costs were:

1) Payroll – costing £142,504.62

2) Rent – £40,033.20

3) Pooled Staffing Services – £11,100.00

4) Equipment - purchase – £4,071.05

5) Utilities – £3,951.94

She also spent £1,662.35 on a working from home allowance.

East Dunbartonshire

East Dunbartonshire MP Amy Callaghan claimed less in business costs and expenses than most MPs in Scotland last year, new figures reveal, costing the taxpayer around £162,000 last year.

Figures from the Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority show the Scottish National Party MP’s total business costs for the 2020-21 financial year were £161,899.24.

The East Dunbartonshire MP’s costs were up from £39,923.82 the year before, but were one of the lowest of all members of parliament in Scotland.

By comparison, Darren Henry, a Conservative MP for Broxtowe in England, had costs of £280,900 last year, while Philip Hollobone, the member for Kettering, also in England, had just £80,700.

The average across the UK was £203,880.

Amy Callaghan, who was elected in December 2019, spent £139,800 on office running costs in 2020-21, including £112,100 on staff wages and £27,700 on other office expenditures.

And she spent £20,800 of her accommodation budget (of £23,000), and a further £1,400 on travel and subsistence.

The IPSA figures also reveal the 74 individual claims made by Amy Callaghan in 2020-21, with the most expensive single claim being for staff payroll – £100,950.80.

At the other end of the scale, the smallest one-off expense she claimed was £4.05 for car mileage.

MPs’ costs are usually broken down into dozens of categories, with staff pay almost always the largest expense.

Amy Callaghan’s five largest types of costs were:

1) Payroll – costing £100,950.80

2) Rent – £37,256.05

3) Pooled Staffing Services – £11,100.00

4) Equipment - purchase – £3,328.42

5) Service charge & ground Rent – £2,739.28