It was a homecoming of sorts for Tim Roth on the red carpet at the Glasgow Film Festival - one of his earliest jobs was a role at the Citizens Theatre which helped him earn his Equity Card as an actor. He returned to Scotland at the start of last year to film Tornado, which received its world premiere at the opening gala tonight at the GFT. It brought back memories of filming Rob Roy, Tim set, set against similarly majestic landscape.

Asked about his long association with independent theatre, Roth said its a world he hasn’t left, its something that has been a continuous part of his career over the last 40 years alongside high profile appearances in cinematic universes, blockbusters and network television shows. It’s an environment he continues to enjoy and bringing audiences to script-led, inventive films like Tornado is why he was happy to be back in Glasgow.

Rory McCann was an enthusiastic presence on the red carpet. Talking about the film industry, he said he supports any production that wants to come to Scotland, adding that he thought Game of Thrones should have been filmed here “they filmed the pilot here, after that it went to Ireland, I think they missed out, Scotland is a ready made film set.” He also said to not take actors too seriously if they complained about a cold shooting day in the Highlands, “don’t let them fool you, there’s always someone a few steps away with a big cosy padded overcoat.”

The survival thriller, set in the 1790s, sees a woman named Tornado, played by Japanese model and songwriter Kōki, who finds herself caught in peril when she and her father’s travelling puppet show cross paths with a ruthless criminal gang. Kōki said she enjoyed the cultural fusion involved in a samurai tale set in the Highlands and she was delighted to be back in Scotland to see Glasgow.

She said: “I think the film is special because first of all it’s a lot of different cultures mixed together, and secondly the landscape is absolutely beautiful, the cast members, and I think a lot of special moments all gathered into one special film.”

Lionsgate UK will release Tornado theatrically in the UK and Ireland from May.

1 . Tornado film premiere Tim Roth on the red carpet. He said he had a wonderful experience filming in the Highlands. It reminded him of filming Rob Roy, but with less midges this time. | Getty Images

2 . Tornado film premiere Tim Roth, Koki, John Maclean, Nathan Malone, Rory McCann and Takehiro Hira attend Tornado premiere, the opening night gala of the Glasgow Film Festival | Getty Images

3 . Tornado film premiere Tim Roth and Nathan Malone on the red carpet at the Glasgow Film Theatre | Getty Images