Major City Centre retailer unexpectedly closes only Glasgow shop

A major fashion retailer has closed the doors of its only Glasgow branch after its lease ended.

Timberland has closed its Glasgow City Centre branch at 91 Buchanan Street. The store sold a range of footwear and fashion items, however fans of the brand will now need to travel to Edinburgh.

A sign posted in the window of the store said: “This store has now closed. Your nearest Timberland store is 34 George Street, Edinburgh.”

A statement from Timberland said:“After careful consideration, Timberland has made the difficult decision to close our Glasgow retail location as the lease term came to an end.

“This decision was not made lightly, and we are fully committed to supporting our affected employees during this transition, including providing assistance with job placement where possible and severance packages.

“We thank our loyal customers for their support over the years and encourage them to visit our website for any future Timberland needs.”