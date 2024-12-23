Major retailer closes doors after five years in Cumbernauld shopping centre
A major retailer will close its doors today after five years in a North Lanarkshire shopping centre.
TJ Hughes in the Antonine Shopping Centre, Cumbernauld, will close its doors for the final time today (23 December) - with a sign posted in its window advertising a closing down sale. It is unclear why the shop is closing, having opened in 2019.
The department store was one of three in and around Glasgow, with another on St Enoch Square in the city centre and another in Clydebank.
It is well-known for the range of clothing and homeware it sells.
TJ Hughes hahve been contacted for comment.
