Tom Grenan will be visiting Glasgow on his UK tour - here’s what you need to know.

Tom Grennan has announced a UK and Ireland tour, which includes a Glasgow show.

The chart-topping BRIT and Ivor Novello-nominated star has already seen four UK Top 10 singles.

Two of his platinum-selling anthems ‘Little Bit Of Love’ and ‘By Your Side’ scored in the Top Three most played songs of the year - both taken from Tom’s breakthrough UK #1 album ‘Evering Road’.

August saw Grennan take another Top Ten smash in the UK singles chart, writing and collaborating with KSI for ‘Not Over Yet’, the blockbuster breakout British artist has now stepped up to festival headliner status.

Performing to a 30,000 capacity crowd at Godiva Festival earlier this month, it capped off a summer live season of global proportions.

His new album, What Ifs & Maybes, does not have a release date yet.

The singer-songwriter said: “It’s about going with your gut, not your head, because you never know what’s going to happen.

“I’m not afraid to jump into the unknown - because it’s exciting! It’s about rolling the dice and living your best life with nothing to lose.

“I’m in a new creative space, and I know I’m finally the artist I want to be. I’m so buzzing for these shows, my biggest gigs to date. I can’t wait to get out and play these new songs to everyone. Let’s go!"

Here’s everything you need to know about the tour and how to get tickets.

When is Tom Grennan coming to Glasgow on his UK tour?

Tom Grennan is coming to Glasgow’s OVO Hydro on Wednesday March 15 2023.

How to get tickets to see Tom Grennan

Presale tickets go on sale September 27 at 10am until October 4 at 3pm via Ticketmaster .

Fans can access the presale by pre-ordering the new album on Tom’s Store .

General sale then begins on October 7 at 9am via Ticketmaster .

Tom Greenan

Tom Grennan full list of UK tour dates

Friday 10 March - Birmingham, Utilita Arena

Saturday 11 March - Cardiff, Cardiff international Arena

Sunday 12 March - Leeds, First Direct Arena

Tuesday 14 March - Newcastle, O2 City Hall

Wednesday 15 March - Glasgow, OVO Hydro

Friday 17 March - Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

Saturday 18 March - Manchester, AO Arena

Sunday 19 March - Brighton, Brighton Centre

Tuesday 21 March - Plymouth, Pavilions

Thursday 23 March - London, The O2