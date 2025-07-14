Tom Holland lays out plans to film Spider-Man: Brand New Day on Glasgow streets

Glasgow will feature in a “massive set piece” for the filming of Spider-Man 4, Hollywood star Tom Holland reveals.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tom Holland has spoken about filming Spider-Man: Brand New Day this summer, saying the production of the fourth installment will feature an “old school filmmaking style”. The film is being directed by “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton.

“I’m obviously over the moon and so excited,” Holland said about returning to the role. “Playing Spider-Man is like hanging out with an old pal, and I think we were really restricted with what we could do in the last movie. We shot the entire film on stages. Now we’re really gonna lean into that old school filmmaking and shoot in real locations, which is why we’re starting in Glasgow. We are gonna use the streets of Glasgow for this massive set piece that we are putting together.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s gonna feel like making [Homecoming] again,” he continued. “It’s been such a long time that I’ve done it that it’s gonna feel like a breath of fresh air. I think the fans are going to be over the moon with what we’re putting together.”

“I know we left you with a massive cliffhanger at the end of No Way Home, where Peter Parker sacrificed his identity to save the people that he loves most in the world,” Holland said, setting up the next movie. “So, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is a fresh start. It is exactly that. That’s all I can say. That’s all I’ve been allowed to say, and I’m well over the hump of giving away spoilers. So don’t you worry: I’m not gonna do that today.”

Glasgow is set to play a starring role in the Hollywood blockbuster with filming planned for Bothwell Street, St Vincent Street, Waterloo Street, and Oak Street through to Richmond Street. Scenes will involve vehicles on the road around Bothwell street, with plans to close the street between Pitt Street and Hope Street. George Square, currently closed for renovation, is understood to be part of the filming plans in Glasgow.

Tom Holland and Zendaya will reprise their roles as Peter and MJ, respectively, with Jacob Batalon returning as Ned Leeds and Jon Favreau as Happy Hogan. Newcomer Sadie Sink, known for Stranger Things, is also joining the cast, though her role remains undisclosed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Holland’s previous Spider-Man films have been huge box office successes: 2017’s Homecoming grossed $880 million, followed by 2019’s Far From Home earning $1.13 billion and 2021’s No Way Home bringing in $1.9 billion globally.

“Spider-Man: Brand New Day” is set to open in theaters on July 31, 2026, from Disney and Marvel Studios.