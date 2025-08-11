Spider-Man actor Tom Holland shared behind-the-scenes footage of his experience filming the latest instalment of the superhero franchise on the streets of Glasgow.

Tom Holland has shared his perspective as Spider-Man: Brand New Day kicked off filming in Glasgow. In a behind-the-scenes clip shared by Sony, he is seen suited up as Spider-Man for the first day of filming the Destin Daniel Cretton-helmed fourth installment in the movie franchise.

“I feel good, man. It’s day one, my fourth ever day one on Spider-Man,” he said in the video, which you can watch above. “You know, it’s funny, putting the suit on, it feels different this time, somehow. It’s also the first time we’ve ever had fans on set for day one, so it’s really exciting to share this with them.”

“We’ve got some familiar faces on set. I’m just gonna do my best, hopefully get it right. No pressure.”

Holland then meets Glasgow fans in the clip before getting secured to the top of a tank, then filming a scene as he rips off the top hatch of the vehicle as it careers through the city centre.

“I’m obviously over the moon and so excited,” Holland previously said. “Playing Spider-Man is like hanging out with an old pal. And I think we were really restricted with what we could do in the last movie because of COVID; we shot the entire film on stages.”

Holland continued, “Now, we’re really gonna lean into that old-school filmmaking and shoot in real locations, which is why we’re starting in Glasgow and we’re gonna use the streets of Glasgow to build this massive set-piece that we’re putting together. So it’s gonna feel like making [2017’s] Spider-Man 1 again. It’s been such a long time since I’ve done it, it’s gonna feel like a breath of fresh air, and I think the fans are going to be over the moon with what we’re putting together.”

Glasgow is having a Spider-Man summer as streets in the city centre are transformed into a snapshot of downtown New York to host the filming of Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Starting on 1 August, stretches of Bothwell, Blythswood, Wellington, Pitt, and St Vincent Streets have been decked out with NYPD vehicles, American flags, buses, food vans and hot dog stands, with specially-designed facades to evoke life in the Big Apple.

Director Destin Daniel Cretton, who previously helmed Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, commented during a CinemaCon discussion that he and his creative team are “nerding out over the suit, how to swing, how to create an event, an emotional story, and a ride that we haven’t really seen before” His presence promises a fresh tone in this new chapter of Spider-Man’s saga, which will feature Glasgow landmarks. From Monday 11 August, the production will move to several roads and locations in the Merchant City including Trongate, Wilson Street, Bell Street, Candleriggs, Hutcheson Street, Brunswick Street, Glassford Street and Ingram Street.

Filming in Glasgow wasn’t without its spectacle. Crowds gathered to witness dramatic scenes—complete with car chases, controlled explosions, and even a tank roaring through transformed streets. A stuntman was captured swinging through the air via crane cables, while traffic was diverted and roads like Bothwell Street were closed. Photographs and video from the Glasgow filming have been the subject of international attention, particularly the renewed focus on practical effects.

One of the most talked about reveals from the filming has been Holland's redesigned Spider-Man suit - bright red-and-blue costume with raised webbing, a bolder chest emblem, and visible web-shooters. Crowds - many in Spider-Man tshirts and costumes - have lined the streets to catch glimpses of Tom Holland, his stunt crew, and the film in action.

Glasgow has been a popular location for feature film shoots in recent years including Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, The Batman, The Flash, Tetris and upcoming JJ Abrams feature Ghostwriter.

For Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Tom Holland and Zendaya will reprise their roles as Peter and MJ, respectively, with Jacob Batalon returning as Ned Leeds and Jon Favreau as Happy Hogan. Newcomer Sadie Sink, known for Stranger Things, is also joining the cast, though her role remains undisclosed.