Love Island star and Boxing pro spotted at Refrewshire steakhouse
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Love Island star Tommy Fury said the steak from Butchers Steak & Grill in Ederslie was one of the best he’d ever had. The star was pictured tucking into his food at the popular Renfrewshire spot. The boxer had been taking part in a meet and greet at the Muscle Lab Gym near Linwood over the weekend before stopping in at the steakhouse.
The restaurant took to social media to highlight the visit of Fury, who it said had complimented the restaurant.
Taking to Facebook, it said: “We had the pleasure of hosting non other than Tommy Fury! And he didn’t hold back on the compliments!
“’One of the best steaks I’ve had’ - straight from the man himself!
“It’s not every day someone like Tommy stops by, and we’re absolutely buzzing about it.
“Thank you for dining with us, Tommy - we’ll keep the grill hot for your next visit!”
Fury stared on the fifth series of the popular ITV reality show Love Island, where he was a runner-up alongside ex-fiance Molly-Mae Hague.
Fury is the half-brother of heavyweight boxer Tyson Fury and the cruiserweight is undefeated in his 10 professional bouts so far.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.