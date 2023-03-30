Register
BREAKING
Breaking

These are the top 100 boy and girl baby names in Glasgow

The full list of top 100 baby names for boys and girls in Glasgow

Paul Trainer
By Paul Trainer
Published 30th Mar 2023, 14:31 BST

Noah has knocked Jack off the top of the baby name chart according to new figures from National Records of Scotland.

Jack had spent 14 consecutive years at number one but the biblical boat-builder’s moniker has sailed into the top spot with 373 baby boys given the name in 2022.

For girls, the top name is Olivia, for the second year in a row. The name has been a long-term favourite holding the top spot in six of the previous seven years.

Most Popular

In Glasgow, Mohammad was the top name for boys with Grace the top name for girls.

NRS Statistician Daniel Burns said: “A relative flood of Noahs in the last four years has saw the name leap from 8th to 1st.

“There are now so many more names in use, as parents aim for something more unusual, that it takes far fewer babies to share a name for it to be high up in the charts.

“Back in the 70s when David was the most popular name there were upwards of 1,700 babies a year with the top boys name. Since then fertility has declined, meaning there are fewer births, but with more names in use Noah can claim the top spot with 373 baby boys given the name in 2022.”

Popular culture is having an impact on the names chosen for babies.

Daniel explains: “Luca has climbed 20 places to land in 5th place for boys, moving into the top 10 for the first time; possibly given a boost by Luca Bish appearing on Love Island.

“The name Maeve has been used in a couple of different TV shows and has grown in popularity over the past few years. Names seen on Love Island, such as Luca, Millie, Arabella and Kai have all increased since appearing on screen. Other names apparently influenced by celebrities include Lando, Tilly, Matilda and Dua.”

Daniel added : “The latest figures also reveal a rise in names relating to nature , with Violet, Daisy, Ivy, Wren, Dahlia, Primrose, Oakley and River all rising. Oakley and River rose for both boys and girls.”

Only 16 baby names have retained their popularity since the 1970s.
Top 10 movers in Scotland

For boys - Findlay, Alexander and Lewis drop out of the top 10 for boys. James, Theo and Archie are joint ninth place, the lowest position for James ever in the charts which start in 1974.

For girls, the names inside the top 10 have all stayed the same but Isla, Freya and Millie have risen in the rankings while Emily, Ella and Ava have dropped.

Top 100 Baby Names for Girls in Glasgow

(Name and number of births registered under that name in Glasgow City Council area in 2022)

Grace33
Olivia32
Isla28
Freya25
Ava23
Ella23
Millie22
Amelia21
Sophia21
Sofia20
Lily18
Orla18
Aria17
Emily17
Mia17
Emma16
Ayla15
Maryam15
Sophie15
Ivy14
Lucy14
Mila14
Charlotte13
Eva13
Evie13
Harper13
Maya13
Mirha13
Sienna13
Anna12
Callie12
Hannah12
Maisie12
Fatima11
Poppy11
Rose11
Rosie11
Zara11
Chloe10
Daisy10
Niamh10
Ruby10
Sara10
Skye10
Willow10
Ada9
Cora9
Ellie9
Esme9
Harlow9
Layla9
Lottie9
Maria9
Bonnie8
Evelyn8
Gracie8
Maeve8
Rhea8
River8
Robyn8
Aurora7
Bella7
Billie7
Fiadh7
Haniya7
Jessica7
Lillie7
Maeva7
Martha7
Matilda7
Myla7
Olive7
Summer7
Thea7
Violet7
Zainab7
Alexandra6
Daria6
Dua6
Eden6
Elsie6
Emilia6
Erin6
Heather6
Jasmine6
Laura6
Penelope6
Quinn6
Remi6
Rowan6
Stella6
Tilly6
Zoe6
Amira5
April5
Ayat5
Connie5
Eilidh5
Eleanor5
Elle5
Florence5
From Rafael to Iris, these are the most popular lucky baby names, according to a recent study.
Top 100 Baby Names for Boys in Glasgow

(Name and number of births registered under that name in Glasgow City Council area in 2022)

Muhammad73
Jack38
Noah38
Luca34
Leo33
Adam31
James29
Theo26
Lewis25
Blake24
Hudson24
Oliver24
Finn23
Harris23
Mason23
Charlie22
Oscar22
Tommy21
Alexander20
Alfie20
Kai20
Lucas20
Rory20
Thomas20
Hunter18
Max18
Finlay17
Ibrahim17
Jude17
Mohammad17
Roman17
Daniel16
Mohammed15
Archie14
Arlo14
Harrison14
Liam14
Logan14
Brodie13
Joseph13
Aaron12
Andrew12
Ethan12
Jaxon12
Ollie12
Ali11
Brody11
Caleb11
Carson11
Cillian11
Connor11
Jacob11
Jamie11
Matthew11
Nathan11
Ronan11
Ruaridh11
Theodore11
Carter10
Conor10
Harry10
Jayden10
Marcus10
Michael10
Sonny10
Arthur9
Callum9
Cameron9
Cooper9
David9
Frankie9
Grayson9
Joshua9
Owen9
Reuben9
Ahmed8
Antoni8
Ayan8
Blair8
Cody8
Henry8
John8
Leon8
Louis8
Mohamed8
Myles8
Riley8
Rio8
Rocco8
Shay8
Teddy8
Tyler8
Yusuf8
Arran7
Ayaan7
Ben7
Calum7
Cian7
Cole7
Dylan7
Finley7

Baby namesNational Records of ScotlandGlasgow