These are the top 100 boy and girl baby names in Glasgow

The full list of top 100 baby names for boys and girls in Glasgow

Noah has knocked Jack off the top of the baby name chart according to new figures from National Records of Scotland.

Jack had spent 14 consecutive years at number one but the biblical boat-builder’s moniker has sailed into the top spot with 373 baby boys given the name in 2022.

For girls, the top name is Olivia, for the second year in a row. The name has been a long-term favourite holding the top spot in six of the previous seven years.

In Glasgow, Mohammad was the top name for boys with Grace the top name for girls.

NRS Statistician Daniel Burns said: “A relative flood of Noahs in the last four years has saw the name leap from 8th to 1st.

“There are now so many more names in use, as parents aim for something more unusual, that it takes far fewer babies to share a name for it to be high up in the charts.

“Back in the 70s when David was the most popular name there were upwards of 1,700 babies a year with the top boys name. Since then fertility has declined, meaning there are fewer births, but with more names in use Noah can claim the top spot with 373 baby boys given the name in 2022.”

Popular culture is having an impact on the names chosen for babies.

Daniel explains: “Luca has climbed 20 places to land in 5th place for boys, moving into the top 10 for the first time; possibly given a boost by Luca Bish appearing on Love Island.

“The name Maeve has been used in a couple of different TV shows and has grown in popularity over the past few years. Names seen on Love Island, such as Luca, Millie, Arabella and Kai have all increased since appearing on screen. Other names apparently influenced by celebrities include Lando, Tilly, Matilda and Dua.”

Daniel added : “The latest figures also reveal a rise in names relating to nature , with Violet, Daisy, Ivy, Wren, Dahlia, Primrose, Oakley and River all rising. Oakley and River rose for both boys and girls.”

Only 16 baby names have retained their popularity since the 1970s.

Top 10 movers in Scotland

For boys - Findlay, Alexander and Lewis drop out of the top 10 for boys. James, Theo and Archie are joint ninth place, the lowest position for James ever in the charts which start in 1974.

For girls, the names inside the top 10 have all stayed the same but Isla, Freya and Millie have risen in the rankings while Emily, Ella and Ava have dropped.

Top 100 Baby Names for Girls in Glasgow

(Name and number of births registered under that name in Glasgow City Council area in 2022)

Grace 33 Olivia 32 Isla 28 Freya 25 Ava 23 Ella 23 Millie 22 Amelia 21 Sophia 21 Sofia 20 Lily 18 Orla 18 Aria 17 Emily 17 Mia 17 Emma 16 Ayla 15 Maryam 15 Sophie 15 Ivy 14 Lucy 14 Mila 14 Charlotte 13 Eva 13 Evie 13 Harper 13 Maya 13 Mirha 13 Sienna 13 Anna 12 Callie 12 Hannah 12 Maisie 12 Fatima 11 Poppy 11 Rose 11 Rosie 11 Zara 11 Chloe 10 Daisy 10 Niamh 10 Ruby 10 Sara 10 Skye 10 Willow 10 Ada 9 Cora 9 Ellie 9 Esme 9 Harlow 9 Layla 9 Lottie 9 Maria 9 Bonnie 8 Evelyn 8 Gracie 8 Maeve 8 Rhea 8 River 8 Robyn 8 Aurora 7 Bella 7 Billie 7 Fiadh 7 Haniya 7 Jessica 7 Lillie 7 Maeva 7 Martha 7 Matilda 7 Myla 7 Olive 7 Summer 7 Thea 7 Violet 7 Zainab 7 Alexandra 6 Daria 6 Dua 6 Eden 6 Elsie 6 Emilia 6 Erin 6 Heather 6 Jasmine 6 Laura 6 Penelope 6 Quinn 6 Remi 6 Rowan 6 Stella 6 Tilly 6 Zoe 6 Amira 5 April 5 Ayat 5 Connie 5 Eilidh 5 Eleanor 5 Elle 5 Florence 5

Top 100 Baby Names for Boys in Glasgow

(Name and number of births registered under that name in Glasgow City Council area in 2022)