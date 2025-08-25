Scroll through our gallery to see the 20 best nurseries in North Lanarkshire, according to the 2025 league table.
1. Shotts Family Learning Centre
"Shotts Family Learning Centre
Shotts • North Lanarkshire - Provider: North Lanarkshire Council - Takes children under 3: Yes - Score: 22 - Date graded: 05/09/2018" | Google Maps
2. Devonview Family Learning Centre
"Devonview Family Learning Centre
Airdrie • North Lanarkshire - Provider: North Lanarkshire Council - Takes children under 3: Yes - Score: 21 - Date graded: 09/12/2024" | Google Maps
3. St Gerard's Primary School
"St. Gerard's Primary Nursery Class
Bellshill • North Lanarkshire - Provider: North Lanarkshire Council - Takes children under 3: No - Score: 20 - Date graded: 05/03/2025" | Contributed
4. Corpus Christi Primary
"Corpus Christi Primary Nursery Class
Airdrie • North Lanarkshire - Provider: North Lanarkshire Council - Takes children under 3: No - Score: 20 - Date graded: 06/11/2024" | Google Maps