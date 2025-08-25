North Lanarkshire nurseries: The 20 best nurseries in North Lanarkshire according to care inspectorate reports

By Callum McCormack

Published 25th Aug 2025, 14:24 BST
The Times and Sunday Times Scotland has published its Scottish Childcare League Table for 2025, with nursery schools in North Lanarkshire among those ranked.

The Scottish Childcare League Table 2025 was compiled using Care Inspectorate reports, and ranks 3,206 nurseries in Scotland from best to worst.

We’ve taken a look at the top rated nurseries in North Lanarkshire.

Scroll through our gallery to see the 20 best nurseries in North Lanarkshire, according to the 2025 league table.

"Shotts Family Learning Centre Shotts • North Lanarkshire - Provider: North Lanarkshire Council - Takes children under 3: Yes - Score: 22 - Date graded: 05/09/2018"

1. Shotts Family Learning Centre

"Shotts Family Learning Centre Shotts • North Lanarkshire - Provider: North Lanarkshire Council - Takes children under 3: Yes - Score: 22 - Date graded: 05/09/2018" | Google Maps

"Devonview Family Learning Centre Airdrie • North Lanarkshire - Provider: North Lanarkshire Council - Takes children under 3: Yes - Score: 21 - Date graded: 09/12/2024"

2. Devonview Family Learning Centre

"Devonview Family Learning Centre Airdrie • North Lanarkshire - Provider: North Lanarkshire Council - Takes children under 3: Yes - Score: 21 - Date graded: 09/12/2024" | Google Maps

"St. Gerard's Primary Nursery Class Bellshill • North Lanarkshire - Provider: North Lanarkshire Council - Takes children under 3: No - Score: 20 - Date graded: 05/03/2025"

3. St Gerard's Primary School

"St. Gerard's Primary Nursery Class Bellshill • North Lanarkshire - Provider: North Lanarkshire Council - Takes children under 3: No - Score: 20 - Date graded: 05/03/2025" | Contributed

"Corpus Christi Primary Nursery Class Airdrie • North Lanarkshire - Provider: North Lanarkshire Council - Takes children under 3: No - Score: 20 - Date graded: 06/11/2024"

4. Corpus Christi Primary

"Corpus Christi Primary Nursery Class Airdrie • North Lanarkshire - Provider: North Lanarkshire Council - Takes children under 3: No - Score: 20 - Date graded: 06/11/2024" | Google Maps

