Topgolf celebrates The Open and a summer of sport

The Rutherglen-based facility has opened a new rooftop terrace in time for summer

Topgolf Glasgow was teeming with activity as it hosted the Topgolf Open, a star-studded event that brought together creators from golf, lifestyle, and travel, as well as local Glasgow influencers, members of both national and local media, and VIPs from Special Olympics GB.

Additionally, to commemorate the Topgolf Open, two artists from artpistol were commissioned to capture the agony and ecstasy of the game of golf – with their canvases made available to purchase in a silent auction.

The event, held on the eve of The 152nd Open Championship taking place at Royal Troon, was a celebration of Topgolf's new Block Party game mode, which has quickly become one of the most popular games within just a month of its launch. The game mode is designed to reward every golf shot, with points being awarded regardless of distance, making the game fun for all levels of ability.

The Topgolf Open showcased the vibrant community spirit and innovative entertainment that Topgolf is known for – playing host to three artists, each creating custom artwork. More than 120 attendees from across the UK and USA had the exclusive opportunity to try Topgolf’s brand-new golf club, designed in collaboration with Callaway, and launching soon that makes it easier for newbies to feel the enjoyment of making contact with the ball.

"Our goal with the Topgolf Open was to bring together a diverse group of people to celebrate the unique experience that Topgolf offers during a huge weekend of sport for western Scotland," said Michael Angelides, Senior Director – International Marketing at Topgolf. "We were thrilled to see such a fantastic response to our Block Party game mode and are excited to introduce our new golf club, which we believe will revolutionise the way people enjoy the game at Topgolf venues around the country."