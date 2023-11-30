Toryglen flats given go ahead despite concerns about the lack of social housing

Proposals to develop 56 private homes on a former sports pitch in Toryglen have been given the green light despite a lack of social accommodation.

The homes, which will be a mix of two bed flats as well as two and three bedroom terraced houses, will be developed near 555 Prospecthill Road despite concerns about noise from the nearby Asda which is part of the North Toryglen Transformational Regeneration Area (TRA).

During yesterday’s planning meeting, councillors asked questions about whether play areas and outdoor spaces would be included in the development.

Councillor Eva Bollandar said: “There may be very young children living in the area that won’t be out on their own.

“I would really like to see a small play space with a seating area where people can actually meet as well as children.”

A council officer pointed out that a planning condition in place that there will be a seating area available as well as play equipment and outdoor gym equipment.

It will be a site for all users for all users and be accessible to those with disabilities.

Councillor Fyeza Ikhlaq was also concerned about the lack of social homes.

Ms Ikhlaq said: “In Glasgow we are in dire need of affordable housing and again we are seeing that the guidance and LDP are not really being used here.

“We are seeing applications that we could have applied a percentage of affordable housing to the plans but that’s not being implemented and it is another missed opportunity.

“I would maybe have liked to have seen something on this site that would have incorporated more affordable housing.”

Chair of the meeting, Bailie Elaine Gallagher, added: The social housing issue notwithstanding, I am in agreement with councillor Ikhlaq, I think we should revisit this policy in the council.

“Apart from that I actually like this proposal and I think the landscaping will be approved by the paths and access and I think the provision of housing – even if there isn’t any social housing – is still sorely needed.”