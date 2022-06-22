13% increase in Glasgow bus passengers on first day of rail strike

Members of the RMT union working for Network Rail went on strike as part of a pay dispute, with further strikes being held on Thursday and Saturday.
Just five rail services were running across Scotland - four at Glasgow: two services to Edinburgh, one to Hamilton and another to Lanark.
However, all local services were not running, meaning people had to look to other forms of public transport to get to their destinations in and around Glasgow.
Most Popular
First Glasgow revealed this morning that it had seen a 13 per cent increase in the number of passengers in Glasgow on Tuesday, compared to the same day one week before.
A spokesperson said: “With bus accounting for 75% of public transport journeys compared to the combined 25% made up of all other forms of public transport, this shows the importance of a good bus network and what an agile bus network can offer to our customers and the general public.”