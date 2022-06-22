13% increase in Glasgow bus passengers on first day of rail strike

First Glasgow recorded a 13 per cent increase in bus passengers during the first day of rail strikes yesterday (Tuesday).

Members of the RMT union working for Network Rail went on strike as part of a pay dispute, with further strikes being held on Thursday and Saturday.

Just five rail services were running across Scotland - four at Glasgow: two services to Edinburgh, one to Hamilton and another to Lanark.

However, all local services were not running, meaning people had to look to other forms of public transport to get to their destinations in and around Glasgow.

A quiet Central Station in Glasgow, Scotland (Pic: Getty Images)

First Glasgow revealed this morning that it had seen a 13 per cent increase in the number of passengers in Glasgow on Tuesday, compared to the same day one week before.