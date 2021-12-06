Average speed cameras introduced on notorious Glasgow road

Average speed cameras have been introduced on a notorious Glasgow road in a bid to curb casualties.

The cameras have now started enforcement on Parkhouse Road, in the Southside, which has seen several crashes over the last few years.

Why was the road chosen?

The road was chosen after it was found that there were five speed-related injury collisions between 2014-18, including one which resulted in serious injury.

Speed surveys conducted also found that 74 per cent of traffic on the road was travelling in excess of the 30mph speed limit.

How does the system work?

Three Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras have been installed along the road, which will monitor the average speed of traffic along the stretch between the junction at Whitriggs Road and Nitshill Road.

Cameras have been installed in front and rear-facing orientation and offending vehicles can be recorded between multiple locations and multiple lanes within the system.

Encourage improved driver behaviour

Area safety camera manager for the west, Alan Bowater, said: “The aim of the average speed camera system on Parkhouse Road is to encourage improved driver behaviour and speed limit compliance. It is envisaged this will help to reduce the number of collisions on this stretch of road.

“Currently less than 30 per cent of vehicles are travelling within the speed limit at this site, which is unacceptable. We operate a number of average speed cameras in 30mph urban areas and they are proven to make roads safer for local communities.”

Glasgow City Councillor Anna Richardson added: “The introduction of Glasgow’s first average speed camera system underlines our commitment to creating a road system where there are no serious or fatal incidents. Slowing vehicle speeds opens up opportunities for people to walk and cycle more often, which in turn improves the environment we all live in. The average speed cameras will help to address issues with driver behaviour along Parkhouse Road and help to make the road safer for all users, including drivers.