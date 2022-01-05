Roads in Glasgow city centre have been closed off, ahead of filming for the new Batgirl movie.

Road closed barriers and traffic cones have been erected on Parnie Street and King Street, to the east of the city centre, as preparation work gets underway for filming.

Gotham City

Glasgow is once again being given a makeover as it doubles up for Gotham City for the filming of the new HBO film.

The city has previously been used for shooting scenes for the upcoming Flash and Batman films.

Work has started on the new Batgirl film.

The film will be the latest addition to the DC Extended Universe. Leslie Grace will be starring as the titular character - who is also the daughter of Simmons’ Commissioner Gordon - with Brendan Fraser playing the villain, Firefly.

Road closures and filming dates

The following streets will be affected during shooting for Batgirl.

Parnie Street/King Street/Osborne Street - roads closed between January 4-25. Filming is due to take place between January 14-20. Additional closures and parking bay suspensions will affect Bell St, Walls St, High St and Albion St.

St Vincent Street - filming will take place on January 11, between 9.30am and 4pm on St Vincent Street. It will be closed between West Nile Street and Hope Street. Renfield Street will be closed between West George Street and Gordon Street.

Glasgow Cross - closed overnight on January 13/14, between 12.01am and 6am. High Street and Saltmarket will be shut down Bell Street and Clyde Street. There will be no access between Candleriggs and Watson Street at London Road.