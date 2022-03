Car traffic is to be restricted in a major Glasgow park.

Glasgow City Council have announced that car traffic will be restricted to just key routes through Pollok Country Park.

It said the changes were being made to make the park a more “safe and enjoyable experience”.

The development would encourage people to stop parking in the centre of the park.