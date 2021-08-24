Cheapest places to park in Glasgow city centre, according to Parkopedia

Finding a cheap car parking spot in Glasgow can be a challenge.

Mitchell Street car park.

With a strong bus network, regular trains and a subway service, there are many forms of public transport which can get you into the city centre - but it can be a hassle for those who want to take the car.

Thankfully, this is where website Parkopedia comes in handy. It boasts a database of thousands of car parks around the world, and gives you the cost for parking in each one.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

So, here are the cheapest places to park in the city centre, according to Parkopedia.

Among the cheaper options are Buchanan Galleries - £3.80 for two hours/2000 spaces - and the St Enoch shopping centre - £3.80 for two hours/900 spaces - with both offering lots of spaces.

Nearby, the Jamaica Street car park - £4 for two hours/493 spaces - and Dunlop Street parking - £4.50 for two hours/124 spaces - are also good options.

There are also cheaper options for those willing to do a bit of walking. 88 Washington Street - £2 for two hours/100 spaces - and 15 Brown Street - £3 for two hours/150 spaces - are good options, although both require a 10 minute walk into the city centre.