A section of Glasgow's Clydeside Expressway will close eastbound for several days as high friction surfacing work begins.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sections of the Clydeside Expressway will be closed eastbound from Wednesday, 15 October between Hayburn Street and Finnieston Street in Glasgow. The closure is to allow for high friction surfacing to be applied to the carriageway.

The closure will take place between the hours of 8pm and 6am on Wednesday, 15 October into Thursday, 16 October and through the same times Thursday, 16 October into Friday, 17 October. A final closure will take place from 11pm on October 17 until 6am on Saturday, 18 October.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Glasgow City Council said of the closure: "To facilitate the application of high friction surfacing to the carriageway, the A814 Clydeside Expressway will be closed eastbound, from the Hayburn Street off-ramp to Finnieston Street on-ramp"

During the road closure, traffic will be diverted via Beith Street, Dumbarton Road, Argyle Street, and Finnieston Street.

A number of bus routes are also affected, with First Bus services including the 1, 1A, 1C, and X4 from Scotstoun to Glasgow city centre service being forced to use diversions.