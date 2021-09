Emergency roadworks are being carried out in Glasgow city centre.

Scottish Water is carrying out works on Ingram Street.

What’s happening: A short section of Ingram Street has been reduced to one lane to allow emergency repairs to a partially collapsed sewer.

The 30-metre section from Glassford Street towards Queen Street will allow Scottish Water to access the damaged area of sewer and determine how it can be repaired.