First Glasgow announces bus service schedule over festive period

First Glasgow has announced what bus services will be operating over the festive period.

The information comes on the back of the first weekend of operation of the company’s relaunched night bus network, which provided late night journeys home for hundreds of customers.

The company’s introductory fares continue this coming weekend, with single fares of only £1.50 available to get customers home safely and in comfort.

Also, the new 6pm PLUS ticket covers evening travel on its regular services as well as the trip home on the night network.

What services will be running over the festive period?

Friday, December 24, 2021 (Christmas Eve): Saturday timetable with additional journeys on services 1/1A, X11, X87 and 242. Service 202 will observe a normal Monday to Friday timetable. Evening services will be curtailed at approximately 9pm. Refer to the First Glasgow website for details of last journeys.

Saturday, December 25, 2021 (Christmas Day): No services will operate.

Sunday, December 26, 2021 (Boxing Day): A Sunday service will operate.

Monday, December 27, 2021: A Sunday service will operate.

Tuesday, 28 – Thursday, December 30, 2021: A Saturday service will operate with additional journeys on services 1/1A, X11, X87 and 242. Service 202 will observe a normal Monday to Friday timetable.

Friday, December 3, 2021 (Hogmanay): Saturday timetable with additional journeys on services 1/1A, X11, X87 and 242. Service 202 will observe a normal Monday to Friday timetable. Evening services will be curtailed at approximately 9pm. Refer to the First Glasgow website for details of last journeys.

Saturday, January 1, 2022 (New Year’s Day): No services will operate.

Sunday, January 2, 2022: A Sunday service will operate.

Monday, January 3, 2022: A Sunday service will operate.

Tuesday, January 4, 2022: A Saturday service will operate with additional journeys on services 1/1A, X11, X87 and 242. Service 202 will observe a normal Monday to Friday timetable.

Wednesday, January , 2022: Normal services resume.

What is First Glasgow saying?

Paul Clark, head of operations, said: “We’re delighted that so many have taken advantage of our night network on its first weekend of operation. We look forward to welcoming even more customers back to the night network and we hope that they’ll continue to make them a regular part of their late-night travel plans.