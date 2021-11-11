‘Flag up roads in need of repair’ council asks West End residents

West End residents are being encouraged to flag up roads and footpaths in need of repair in their area to their local representative.

West End residents have been asked to alert the council to roads in need of repair (Getty Images)

During the Hillhead area partnership committee on Tuesday it was confirmed by officers that Glasgow City Council is in the process of developing its resurfacing schemes for the next financial year and is looking for public feedback on places to focus on.

They are already halfway through their resurfacing programme for this year having recently completed work on Dalmally Street and will resurface a section of St George’s Road before the end of March.

Suggestions made by the public will be assessed and scored by officers in terms of importance.

Council officer David Frew said: “In Woodlands we have undertaken 16,000 square metres of permanent repairs this time which is pretty good. The general condition of the Hillhead ward carriageways is actually really good.

“The footways can be a bit of a problem so if there are any problems I can check them out, score them as we do and put them in the melting pot for the schemes for the city.

“We are collecting that information right now.”

The local authority is taking recommendations on what roads need to be repaired from now until February.