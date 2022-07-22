FlixBus is launching a new service between Glasgow and London.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As well as serving the UK capital and Glasgow, the service will also stop in Edinburgh, Leeds and Sheffield.

The new service will start on July 25 and run seven days a week, with prices starting at just £2.99.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new coach route will run every day until October, providing a new transport connection between England and Scotland through long-term partner McGill’s.

A new FlixBus Manchester to Glasgow route is being launched

“While airports and airlines cancel flights, we’re adding even more journeys on our reliable, eco-friendly network to ensure everyone can enjoy staycations, day trips and visit loved ones this summer without breaking the bank,” commented FlixBus UK managing director, Andreas Schorling.

Colin Napier, group operations director at McGill’s, added: “We can see a strong appetite for sustainable travel to and from Scotland, so we’re excited to ramp up our offering in partnership with FlixBus and serve more passengers than ever before.”