As well as serving the UK capital and Glasgow, the service will also stop in Edinburgh, Leeds and Sheffield.
The new service will start on July 25 and run seven days a week, with prices starting at just £2.99.
The new coach route will run every day until October, providing a new transport connection between England and Scotland through long-term partner McGill’s.
“While airports and airlines cancel flights, we’re adding even more journeys on our reliable, eco-friendly network to ensure everyone can enjoy staycations, day trips and visit loved ones this summer without breaking the bank,” commented FlixBus UK managing director, Andreas Schorling.
Colin Napier, group operations director at McGill’s, added: “We can see a strong appetite for sustainable travel to and from Scotland, so we’re excited to ramp up our offering in partnership with FlixBus and serve more passengers than ever before.”
Tickets can be purchased from www.flixbus.co.uk or the FlixBus App.