Four vehicle crash on M8 leads to tailback

A four-vehicle crash on the M8 has led to tail backs this morning.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Traffic Scotland Twitter page reported that four vehicles had been involved in a collision on the M8 westbound around junction 15, around 7.10am.

One of the three lanes was then blocked as a result of the crash.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While all the lanes are now open again, there is still a bit of a tail back as a result. Police are still at the scene.

The Twitter post said: “All lanes are now OPEN Westbound on the #M8 following a four vehicle collision near to J15. However, traffic continues to tail back on approach. TRISS and Police are on scene still on the hard shoulder.”