Four vehicle crash on M8 leads to tailback

A four-vehicle crash on the M8 has led to tail backs this morning.

By Jamie Callaghan
Thursday, 12th May 2022, 8:04 am

The Traffic Scotland Twitter page reported that four vehicles had been involved in a collision on the M8 westbound around junction 15, around 7.10am.

One of the three lanes was then blocked as a result of the crash.

While all the lanes are now open again, there is still a bit of a tail back as a result. Police are still at the scene.

The Twitter post said: “All lanes are now OPEN Westbound on the #M8 following a four vehicle collision near to J15. However, traffic continues to tail back on approach. TRISS and Police are on scene still on the hard shoulder.”

