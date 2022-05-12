Four vehicle crash on M8 leads to tailback

The Traffic Scotland Twitter page reported that four vehicles had been involved in a collision on the M8 westbound around junction 15, around 7.10am.
One of the three lanes was then blocked as a result of the crash.
While all the lanes are now open again, there is still a bit of a tail back as a result. Police are still at the scene.
The Twitter post said: “All lanes are now OPEN Westbound on the #M8 following a four vehicle collision near to J15. However, traffic continues to tail back on approach. TRISS and Police are on scene still on the hard shoulder.”