Full overnight closures needed for M8 roadworks

Full overnight road closures have been introduced while work is being carried out on the M8.

Amey, which is carrying out essential maintenance on the M8 between junctions 30 and 31, confirmed that night-works now require full overnight closures of the M8 eastbound Junction 30 off-slip road to the M898 and the closure of the M8 Junction 30 westbound on-slip road from the M898.

Traffic will be diverted via the M8 at Junction 29. These closures started last night and will be in place tonight (Tuesday), as well as, Wednesday, March 16 until Friday, March 18, and Monday, March 21 and Tuesday, March 22.

The northbound carriageway on the M73 will be closed.

This scheme, with a value of approximately £1.3m, will benefit around 25,100 vehicles using this route each day, by upgrading the central reserve barrier and protecting existing structures which will improve safety and decrease the risk of incident or injury.