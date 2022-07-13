Gerry Cinnamon: no trains from Mount Florida following Hampden Park gigs

Travel advice has been issued to people attending the Gerry Cinnamon gig at Hampden Park.

The Glasgow singer-songwriter is performing back-to-back gigs at the national stadium this weekend.

Tickets for his first show at Hampden Park, on Saturday, July 16, sold out within a matter of hours, with organisers quick to book a second show the following evening.

However, getting to big gigs in and around Glasgow has been an issue of late.

ScotRail was forced to introduce a reduced schedule earlier this year due to a pay dispute, meaning hundreds of services were cancelled.

While the train operator has since come to an agreement with the train drivers’ union earlier this week, it said it will take some time before the schedule is back to normal.

There have been complaints from gig-goers in recent weeks, including fans who attended the Calvin Harris show at Hampden Park, about the challenge of getting home after shows.

ScotRail has asked people getting the train out to the venue to get their tickets in advance.

It added: “Please plan ahead and consider what alternative transport is available when heading home as there are no trains from Mt Florida to Central after the gigs due to our temporary timetable.”

The following trains will run out of Central after 11pm on Saturday:

23:17 Glasgow Central to East Kilbride

23:22 Glasgow Queen Street to Stirling

23:30 Glasgow Central to Ayr

23:45 Glasgow Queen St to Edinburgh Waverley.

First Glasgow announced on social media that a special service will be bus service will be running straight to the venue.

