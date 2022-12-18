Advice for those travelling to or from Glasgow Airport as Border Force staff prepare to walk out on strike action.

As Border Force staff are set to walk out on strike Glasgow Airport has warned passengers to expect longer queues when travelling into the country. 1,000 PCS Union members are taking industrial action over pay from December 23 to December 31, affecting the entire Christmas break.

While the strikes won’t affect all airports in the UK, major airports Birmingham, Cardiff, Gatwick, Glasgow, Manchester, and terminals 2, 3, 4 and 5 at Heathrow will all be affected.

As many services may be affected by ongoing strikes, it is recommended passengers stay informed about what to expect. Here are nine key messages to keep in mind if travelling to or from Glasgow Airport during the strikes.

Key messages to passengers travelling to Glasgow Airport

As Border Force walks out on strike there will be longer queues for passengers arriving at Glasgow Airport.