The five busiest routes were all within the United Kingdom due to Covid-19 restrictions

London Heathrow has been revealed as the busiest route departing from Glasgow Airport.

A total of 369,338 passengers travelled to and from London Heathrow using Glasgow airport, according to data from AGS Airports.

The top five most popular routes were all within the common travel area due to travel restrictions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

London Gatwick was the second busiest destination with 194,445 passengers flying to and from the West Sussex airport.

Belfast International was the only destination outside Great Britain to feature on the list with the route between Glasgow and the Northern Ireland airport serving 158,020 passengers.

Bristol and Luton airport were the fourth and fifth most serviced destinations with 141,479 and 110,080 using the routes respectively.

The listing is in contrast to pre-pandemic figures which saw both Dubai, Dublin and Amsterdam feature as popular destinations.

In the 2019 list of busiest routes to and from Glasgow, Luton airport did not feature.

The number of passengers who travelled between Glasgow and London Heathrow was also significantly higher in 2019 with 865,008 using the route.

The findings come after it was revealed that the airport had its worst year in five decades in 2021 due to the pandemic.

According to AGS Airports around 2 million passengers used the airport in 2021, compared to almost 9 million in 2019.

Brian McClean, director of communications and sustainability at AGS Airports, said: “the last time we carried two million passengers was in 1973.