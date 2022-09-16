Register
Glasgow Central train station set for big clean

Glasgow Central could soon be sparkling.

By Jamie Callaghan
Friday, 16th September 2022, 8:54 am

Network Rail has applied to Glasgow City Council seeking permission to carry out stone cleaning on parts of the train station exterior.

The cleaning would be done on the Hope Street and Gordon Street frontages of the building.

The Glasgow Central train station exterior could be given a clean.

It would allow for the cleaning of the stone work, as well as the removal of graffiti.

Glasgow City Council planning officers will make a decision on whether to give permission.

