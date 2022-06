A major Glasgow road will be closed for two nights, as part of a roadworks project on the M8.

Amey is undertaking overnight works on the eastbound A804 Dobbie’s Loan, between Garscube Roundabout and Port Dundas Road, as part of the ongoing maintenance of the M8 Woodside Viaducts Junction 16 to 17.

This work will take place between 8pm and 6.30am, each night, on Tuesday, June 7, and Wednesday, June 8. Similar closures will take place on the 15th, 16th, 19th and 20th.

The northbound carriageway on the M73 will be closed.