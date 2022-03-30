Glasgow councillors asked to voice ‘deep dissatisfaction’ over state of roads

Glasgow councillors will be asked to share their ‘deep dissatisfaction’ over the state of the city’s roads and footways.

Councillor Thomas Kerr, leader of the Glasgow Conservatives, has put forward a motion ahead of tomorrow’s (Thursday) full council meeting about the condition of Glasgow’s roads and the funding being spent to repair them.

His motion states that there has been a fall in Glasgow households satisfied with the state of the roads and points out that the funding earmarked to bring the roads up to scratch does not meet the estimated sum highlighted in a recent council report.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The motion adds: “This council expresses its view that the city’s residents deserve to have good quality infrastructure to allow them to move about the city in an efficient manner.

“It is self-evident that if we are to encourage more of our citizens to take up active travel options that we require to provide the infrastructure to allow this to be done safely and that at its most basic level this will require having roads and footways in good condition.

“For example, the personal injury that a cyclist or pedestrian could suffer from a pothole or road/pavement defect is much more significant than that of a vehicle driver.

“Further, this council recognises the significant cost to road users - cyclists, car drivers, bus operators, LGV/HGV operators and others - for the repair of damage to cycles and vehicles caused by potholes and road defects.”