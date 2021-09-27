Glasgow nurse forced to cancel ill patient home visits as she cannot refuel car

The chaotic scenes at some petrol stations in Glasgow has resulted in some local medical professionals cancelling home visits to see ill patients.

Although the impact of the petrol panic has been to the detriment of some vital day-to-day services, there were many motorists in Glasgow saying they were able to get fuel without incident, however in all of these instances motorists were limited to £30.

One nurse living in Glasgow said she spent several hours trying to get petrol yesterday but was unable to do so which meant she could not visit ill patients in the local community.

“I can’t believe this is happening,” wrote the nurse on social media.

“There are sick people all over the country waiting on visits from nurses like me but some appointments have had to be cancelled because we can’t get the petrol we need to get to these people.

“It’s pure selfishness and it can’t be allowed to continue for much longer,” she added.

The impact the fuel crisis has had on medical services has been so far reaching that the British Medical Association (BMA) is now urging the UK government to allow medical professionals to be given priority when it comes to refuelling vehicles.

“Emergency and essential workers rely on fuel both to travel to work and for their work itself – whether this is to get to hospitals, practices and other healthcare settings, or for ambulances to reach people in urgent need of care and GPs to visit very ill patients at home,” said Dr Chaand Nagpaul, the chair of council at the BMA,

“Everyone will have their own reasons for needing to fill up but as pumps run dry there is a real risk that NHS staff won’t be able to do their jobs and provide vital services and care to people who urgently need it.