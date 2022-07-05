Glasgow Queen Street trains affected after police incident

ScotRail confirmed on social media that services between Glasgow Queen Street station and Aberdeen have been delayed.
It posted: “The police are dealing with an incident near the railway between Arbroath-Montrose.
Most Popular
“Services between Glasgow Queen St-Aberdeen and Edinburgh-Aberdeen will be subject to delays, alterations and cancellations.”
Regarding ticket acceptance on other services, it added: “Stagecoach East: 73/A: Dundee - Broughty Ferry - Balmossie - Monifieth - Barry Links - Golf Street - Carnoustie - Arbroath. Rail replacement: Aberdeen - x1 RS at 1540 and 1700 Dundee x1 Earnside at 16:10.