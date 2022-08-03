Glasgow railway bridge to be demolished this weekend

A railway bridge in Glasgow is set to be demolished this weekend.

Network Rail has confirmed that demolition work to remove the bridge on Nithsdale Road in the Southside will begin this weekend.

The bridge is being removed as part of the Barrhead to Glasgow electrification project.

The scheme is part of wider plans to decarbonise passenger services on Scotland’s railway by 2035.

The Nithsdale Road Bridge.

Significant round the clock activity will include the use of a crane and lorries to remove bridge materials from the site.

The bridge will be raised and re-decked to create the room required to install overhead powerlines beneath the structure.

Nithsdale Road has been closed to traffic since April and will not be accessible to pedestrians during the demolition which will take place over two consecutive weekends (6-8 August & 13-15 August).

Pedestrian access over the railway will be maintained via the nearby footbridge between Moray Place and Darnley Road, with temporary ramps fitted to allow step free access.

Rachael Melody, senior sponsor, said “This work is an essential part of the electrification programme that will create a more reliable and greener railway for our passengers and lineside neighbours.