Glasgow roadworks: here are all the major roadworks in the city planned for next week

It can be a pain driving around Glasgow when you do not know what roads are closed and where roadworks will be.

A list of roadworks and road closures in Glasgow next week.

Here is a glimpse at just some of the major roadworks that could be starting in Glasgow over the next week.

For a full list and map of roadworks taking place in Glasgow, click HERE.

Argyle Street

A road closure at the main junction between Union Street and Jamaica Street is due to start anytime between Monday and September 14, as BT carry out works over five days.

Cochrane Street

CityFibre is expected to start carrying out works on Cochrane Street between Monday and September 14, with work due to last five days.

West Nile Street

Scottish Water will be repairing/replacing defective ironworks on West Nile Street. Work is due to start between September 10-20.

West George Street

CityFibre will be carrying out installation work, on the section next to Nelson Mandela Place, for six days. Work is due to start between September 12-21.

Saltmarket

Network Rail will be examining the rail bridge using a lane closure. This is only due to last overnight and should start between September 3-7.

Duke Street

The section of road between High Street and John Knox Street is due to be closed for eight days while carriageway resurfacing is carried out. However, this is due to start anytime between September 4 and December 3.

More works are due to be carried out on the section between High Street and North Portland. However, no firm date has been set for this yet, either.

St Vincent Street

Two sets of roadworks are due to be carried out on St Vincent Street, with both expected to start between September 7-9.

M8

The westbound junction 13 off-slip to Provan Road will be closed two nights while the grass is cut. This is due to start on Monday.