Glasgow ScotRail service cancelled due to heavy rain
Train services have been impacted by the heavy rain.
ScotRail announced this morning (Tuesday) that due to ‘extreme heavy rain’ train speeds were being limited.
It means that journeys will take longer than usual.
Meanwhile, it has also cancelled services between Glasgow Queen Street and Perth.
It gave a quick guide to affected routes:
35 min Glasgow/Edinburgh - Inverness
30 min Inverness - Kyle Glasgow - West Highlands
15 min Glasgow - Dumfries Ayr - Stranraer
10 min Glasgow - Aberdeen/Alloa/Falkirk Grahamston, Glasgow - Wemyss Bay,K Edinburgh - Glasgow via Falkirk/Dunblane.
