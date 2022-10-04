Register
Glasgow ScotRail service cancelled due to heavy rain

Train services have been impacted by the heavy rain.

By Jamie Callaghan
Tuesday, 4th October 2022, 8:02 am

ScotRail announced this morning (Tuesday) that due to ‘extreme heavy rain’ train speeds were being limited.

It means that journeys will take longer than usual.

Meanwhile, it has also cancelled services between Glasgow Queen Street and Perth.

ScotRail has been impacted by the weather.

It gave a quick guide to affected routes:

35 min Glasgow/Edinburgh - Inverness

30 min Inverness - Kyle Glasgow - West Highlands

15 min Glasgow - Dumfries Ayr - Stranraer

10 min Glasgow - Aberdeen/Alloa/Falkirk Grahamston, Glasgow - Wemyss Bay,K Edinburgh - Glasgow via Falkirk/Dunblane.

GlasgowScotRail