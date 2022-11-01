The subway closures will start this weekend.

SPT has announced that the Glasgow subway system will not be operating on some upcoming Sundays, so modernisation work can be carried out.

The closures will start this month and allow the contractor teams to work on installing cabling and equipment within the subway tunnels.

It is also expected that a number of closures will also follow early in 2023.

The first planned dates for the Sunday closures are November 6 and 13.

This additional time the closures give the Subway Joint Venture (JV), contracted to deliver the subway modernisation programme, will progress the installation of new signalling and communication systems for the new trains.

This work involves laying cables between stations and then mounting them onto brackets within the tunnels.

The closures will also give the JV the opportunity to progress initial civil works required to strengthen station platforms to enable the installation of Platform Screen Doors (PSDs) at a later date.

Director of Subway Antony Smith said: “A single Sunday closure is equivalent to several regular nightshifts and means the programme will significantly progress the new signalling installation and accelerate our overall plan. By extending the time the team has to work on this installation, it will be completed more efficiently and, importantly, safely.

“We have chosen Sundays for a number of reasons. Sunday is always our lowest daily patronage and due to our early Sunday closure, the lowest number of staff are impacted. Whilst our patronage has recovered much better than most modes of public transport (c.85% of pre-Covid), Sunday remains our lowest patronage day by some measure. This can obviously be impacted if we have football on a Sunday, and so we have tried to avoid that with no planned closures if there is football scheduled at Ibrox.

“Currently, we plan for only two Sundays prior to Christmas, this is to ensure that we are able to support the commercial efforts of the city centre retailers, and support the Christmas shopping needs of our customers.”

Further closures will re-commence mid-January 2023, these dates will be announced in the New Year.

