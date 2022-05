Subway services have stopped on Glasgow’s Outer Circle line.

SPT, which runs subway services in the city, announced on social media that services on the line had been stopped due to a broken down train at Cowcaddens.

While the Outer Circle is not running, services on the Inner Circle are running as normal.

A post on the SPT Twitter page said: “Maintenance team is working to get it moving. Services on Inner Circle running as normal. Apologies for the inconvenience. Will update when Outer Circle resumes.”