Glasgow subway stations ranked from busiest to quietest

The busiest Glasgow subway station had almost 20 times the number of passengers in 2021 than the quietest, new figures show.

A Freedom of Information request from GlasgowWorld has found the number of passengers who used each Glasgow subway station last year.

This is based on the number of gate entries at each station.

The level of demand for subway travel varied significantly during 2021 due to changing Covid restrictions, from an average of less than 5000 journeys per day in January 2021 to an average of more than 30,000 journeys per day in November 2021.

SPT said most of the 2 million Glasgow Subway passengers aged under 22 will switch to bus. Picture: John Devlin

How do the stations rank?

Here are Glasgow’s 15 subway stations ranked by passenger numbers.

1. Buchanan Street - 1,059,453

2. St Enoch - 910,005

3. Hillhead - 837, 867

4. Partick - 504, 990

5. Kelvinbridge - 490, 250

6. Govan - 426, 780

7. Kelvinhall - 321, 225

8. Ibrox - 280, 883

9. St George’s Cross - 267, 549

10. Cessnock - 240, 077

11. Cowcaddens - 195, 132

12. Shields Road - 195, 006

13. Bridge Street - 187, 485

14. Kinning Park - 160, 734