Glasgow subway stations ranked from busiest to quietest

A Freedom of Information request from GlasgowWorld has found the number of passengers who used each Glasgow subway station last year.
This is based on the number of gate entries at each station.
The level of demand for subway travel varied significantly during 2021 due to changing Covid restrictions, from an average of less than 5000 journeys per day in January 2021 to an average of more than 30,000 journeys per day in November 2021.
How do the stations rank?
Here are Glasgow’s 15 subway stations ranked by passenger numbers.
1. Buchanan Street - 1,059,453
2. St Enoch - 910,005
3. Hillhead - 837, 867
4. Partick - 504, 990
5. Kelvinbridge - 490, 250
6. Govan - 426, 780
7. Kelvinhall - 321, 225
8. Ibrox - 280, 883
9. St George’s Cross - 267, 549
10. Cessnock - 240, 077
11. Cowcaddens - 195, 132
12. Shields Road - 195, 006
13. Bridge Street - 187, 485
14. Kinning Park - 160, 734
15. West Street - 56, 575