Glasgow train and bus services impacted heavy rain causes flooding

A major Glasgow train service has been impacted due to flooding.

ScotRail has confirmed that services between Glasgow and Inverness are ending at Perth, due to flooding at Dalwhinnie.

Their social media account posted: “Due to heavy rain flooding the railway at Dalwhinnie, the line is currently closed.

“Train services from Glasgow/Edinburgh to Inverness will be terminated at and started back from Perth. All stations between Perth and Inverness will not be served.”

ScotRail services have been affected.

Network Rail Scotland said it is ‘on site’ at Dalwhinnie and that water levels are being monitored. These will need to drop to a certain level before train services can resume.

Passengers are being advised to reach Inverness via Aberdeen.

But it’s not just rail services that have been impacted by the overnight rain.

First Glasgow announced on social media that the 9A is diverting due to flooding on Hillington Road.

The 90, 43, 41, 60 and 60A services are also taking alternate routes.